Jimmy Garoppolo was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders have a game against the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 8. Trying to find Garoppolo's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Garoppolo's season stats include 1,079 passing yards (215.8 per game). He is 100-for-147 (68%), with seven touchdown passes and eight interceptions, and has 18 carries for 27 yards.

Jimmy Garoppolo Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

Week 8 Injury Reports

Raiders vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: October 30, 2023

October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Garoppolo 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 100 147 68% 1,079 7 8 7.3 18 27 0

Garoppolo Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Broncos 20 26 200 2 1 9 11 0 Week 2 @Bills 16 24 185 1 2 1 1 0 Week 3 Steelers 28 44 324 2 3 2 7 0 Week 5 Packers 22 31 208 1 1 4 4 0 Week 6 Patriots 14 22 162 1 1 2 4 0

