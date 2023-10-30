Will Jakobi Meyers Score a Touchdown Against the Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 8?
Will Jakobi Meyers cash his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Las Vegas Raiders play the Detroit Lions on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.
Will Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)
- Meyers' stat line this year reveals 37 catches for 385 yards and five scores. He averages 64.2 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 56 times.
- Meyers has had a touchdown catch in four of six games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.
Jakobi Meyers Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|10
|9
|81
|2
|Week 3
|Steelers
|12
|7
|85
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|4
|2
|33
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|10
|7
|75
|1
|Week 6
|Patriots
|7
|5
|61
|1
|Week 7
|@Bears
|13
|7
|50
|1
