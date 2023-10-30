Jakobi Meyers will be running routes against the ninth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Detroit Lions in Week 8, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Meyers has put up 385 yards (on 37 catches) with five TDs this year. He's been targeted 56 times, resulting in 64.2 yards per game.

Meyers vs. the Lions

Meyers vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 111 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 111 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Lions have surrendered a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Detroit on the season.

The pass defense of the Lions is allowing 240.6 yards per game this year, which ranks 24th in the NFL.

So far this year, the Lions have conceded 11 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 25th among NFL teams.

Jakobi Meyers Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 60.5 (-115)

Meyers Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Meyers has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (four of six).

Meyers has 23.2% of his team's target share (56 targets on 241 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 56 times, averaging 6.9 yards per target (80th in NFL).

Meyers has had a touchdown catch in four of six games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored five of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (45.5%).

With 11 red zone targets, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 26.8% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

Meyers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 TAR / 7 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 5 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 7 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 7 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

