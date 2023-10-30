Should you bet on Jakob Silfverberg to light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Silfverberg stats and insights

Silfverberg is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

