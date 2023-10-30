In the upcoming tilt versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Ilya Lyubushkin to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Lyubushkin stats and insights

Lyubushkin is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

Lyubushkin has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

