With the Las Vegas Raiders playing the Detroit Lions in Week 8 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Hunter Renfrow a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Hunter Renfrow score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Renfrow has eight catches for 73 yards this year. He has been targeted 12 times, and averages 14.6 yards per game.

Having played five games this season, Renfrow has not had a TD reception.

Hunter Renfrow Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 23 0 Week 3 Steelers 2 2 17 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 12 0 Week 5 Packers 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Bears 3 2 14 0

