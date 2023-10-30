Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow has a favorable matchup in Week 8 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Detroit Lions. The Lions are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 240.6 per game.

Renfrow has pulled down eight passes on 12 targets for 73 yards, averaging 14.6 yards per game.

Renfrow vs. the Lions

Renfrow vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Detroit has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 240.6 passing yards the Lions concede per game makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Lions' defense is ranked 20th in the NFL with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Raiders Player Previews

Hunter Renfrow Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-111)

Renfrow Receiving Insights

So far this season, Renfrow hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Renfrow has been targeted on 12 of his team's 241 passing attempts this season (5.0% target share).

He has been targeted 12 times this season, averaging 6.1 yards per target.

Renfrow does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Renfrow's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

