Frank Vatrano and the Anaheim Ducks will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Vatrano's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Frank Vatrano vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

Vatrano has averaged 18:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

In Vatrano's eight games played this season he's scored in four of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In five of eight games this season, Vatrano has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In one of eight games this year, Vatrano has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Vatrano's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins are allowing 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 8 Games 2 9 Points 0 8 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

