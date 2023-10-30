Player prop bet odds for Sidney Crosby, Ryan Strome and others are listed when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Anaheim Ducks at PPG Paints Arena on Monday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Ducks vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Strome drives the offense for Anaheim with 10 points (1.3 per game), with two goals and eight assists in eight games (playing 18:00 per game).

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 28 1 2 3 2 at Bruins Oct. 26 0 2 2 2 at Blue Jackets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Bruins Oct. 22 0 1 1 2 at Coyotes Oct. 21 0 0 0 0

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Frank Vatrano is one of the impact players on offense for Anaheim with nine total points (1.1 per game), with eight goals and one assist in eight games.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 28 3 0 3 4 at Bruins Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jackets Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Bruins Oct. 22 0 1 1 6 at Coyotes Oct. 21 1 0 1 3

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Mason McTavish has eight points so far, including three goals and five assists.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 28 0 2 2 3 at Bruins Oct. 26 1 0 1 3 at Blue Jackets Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Bruins Oct. 22 1 0 1 4 at Coyotes Oct. 21 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Crosby is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with nine points. He has five goals and four assists this season.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Oct. 28 1 1 2 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 1 0 1 4 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Blues Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 at Red Wings Oct. 18 0 1 1 3

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Jake Guentzel has two goals and seven assists to total nine points (1.1 per game).

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Oct. 28 1 0 1 10 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 1 1 7 at Blues Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Oct. 18 0 0 0 1

