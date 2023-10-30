Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Penguins on October 30, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Sidney Crosby, Ryan Strome and others are listed when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Anaheim Ducks at PPG Paints Arena on Monday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Ducks vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ducks vs. Penguins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Strome drives the offense for Anaheim with 10 points (1.3 per game), with two goals and eight assists in eight games (playing 18:00 per game).
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 28
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Frank Vatrano is one of the impact players on offense for Anaheim with nine total points (1.1 per game), with eight goals and one assist in eight games.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 28
|3
|0
|3
|4
|at Bruins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 22
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Mason McTavish has eight points so far, including three goals and five assists.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 28
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Bruins
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 22
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Crosby is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with nine points. He has five goals and four assists this season.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blues
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Jake Guentzel has two goals and seven assists to total nine points (1.1 per game).
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|10
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Blues
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
