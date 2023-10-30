Ducks vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:46 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Anaheim Ducks (4-4) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5) on the road on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.
Ducks vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-250)
|Ducks (+200)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have been an underdog seven times, and won three of those games.
- Anaheim has a record of 2-3 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Ducks, based on the moneyline, is 33.3%.
- Anaheim's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals three of seven times.
Ducks vs Penguins Additional Info
Ducks vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|23 (19th)
|Goals
|25 (16th)
|25 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|24 (12th)
|2 (30th)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (24th)
|4 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (30th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- The Ducks' 25 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- The Ducks have allowed 24 total goals (three per game) to rank 12th.
- They have a +1 goal differential, which ranks 15th in the league.
