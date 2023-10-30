The Anaheim Ducks (4-4) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5) on the road on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.

Ducks vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-250) Ducks (+200) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have been an underdog seven times, and won three of those games.

Anaheim has a record of 2-3 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Ducks, based on the moneyline, is 33.3%.

Anaheim's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals three of seven times.

Ducks vs Penguins Additional Info

Ducks vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 23 (19th) Goals 25 (16th) 25 (16th) Goals Allowed 24 (12th) 2 (30th) Power Play Goals 3 (24th) 4 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (30th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks' 25 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the league.

The Ducks have allowed 24 total goals (three per game) to rank 12th.

They have a +1 goal differential, which ranks 15th in the league.

