When the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks at PPG Paints Arena on Monday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Sidney Crosby and Ryan Strome should be two of the most exciting players to watch.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Ducks vs. Penguins Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks Players to Watch

Strome has scored two goals (0.3 per game) and collected eight assists (one per game), taking 1.8 shots per game and shooting 14.3%. This places him among the leaders for Anaheim with 10 total points (1.3 per game).

Frank Vatrano has made a major impact for Anaheim this season with nine points (eight goals and one assist).

This season, Anaheim's Mason McTavish has eight points (three goals, five assists) this season.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a 3-1-0 record this season, with a .915 save percentage (21st in the league). In 4 games, he has 119 saves, and has given up 11 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Penguins Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Pittsburgh, Crosby has nine points in eight games (five goals, four assists).

Jake Guentzel has picked up nine points (1.1 per game), scoring two goals and adding seven assists.

Evgeni Malkin's nine points this season are via four goals and five assists.

In two games, Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded six goals (3.01 goals against average) and has made 63 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 18th 2.88 Goals Scored 3.13 15th 17th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3 12th 3rd 35 Shots 28.1 26th 9th 29 Shots Allowed 31 20th 30th 10% Power Play % 11.54% 27th 10th 84% Penalty Kill % 75.61% 19th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.