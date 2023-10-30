Monday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the heavily favored Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5) and the Anaheim Ducks (4-4) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Penguins are -250 on the moneyline to win at home against the Ducks (+200) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.

Ducks vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Ducks vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Penguins Moneyline Ducks Moneyline Total BetMGM -250 +200 6.5

Ducks vs. Penguins Betting Trends

Anaheim's games this season have had over 6.5 goals three of seven times.

The Penguins are 1-4 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Ducks have claimed an upset victory in three of the seven games they have played as an underdog this season.

Pittsburgh has had moneyline odds of -250 or shorter once this season, and lost.

Anaheim has five games this season playing as the underdog by +200 or longer, and is 2-3 in those contests.

