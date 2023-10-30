The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, October 30, with the Ducks victorious in three consecutive games.

You can watch the Penguins try to take down the Ducks on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Ducks vs Penguins Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have allowed 24 total goals this season (three per game), 12th in the league.

With 25 goals (3.1 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 16th-ranked offense.

On the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 2.9 goals per game (20 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Ryan Strome 8 2 8 10 5 6 40% Frank Vatrano 8 8 1 9 0 5 50% Mason McTavish 8 3 5 8 3 1 53.6% Troy Terry 8 2 3 5 4 7 0% Adam Henrique 7 1 3 4 0 4 37.9%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have given up 25 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.

The Penguins' 23 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 2.8 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (23 total) during that span.

Penguins Key Players