Here's a peek at the injury report for the Anaheim Ducks (4-4), which currently has five players listed on it, as the Ducks ready for their matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5) at PPG Paints Arena on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Chase De Leo C Out Knee Alex Killorn LW Out Finger Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body John Ludvig D Questionable Concussion Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 25 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.

Anaheim has given up 24 total goals this season (three per game), ranking 12th in the NHL.

Their +1 goal differential is 15th in the league.

Penguins Season Insights

Pittsburgh's 23 total goals (2.9 per game) make it the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its -2 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ducks vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-250) Ducks (+200) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.