The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Texas Rangers in the third game of the World Series on Monday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Chase Field. The teams split the first two games and will look to break the tie and take one step closer to a championship with a victory. Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Diamondbacks and Max Scherzer is expected to start for the Rangers.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball with 166 total home runs.

Arizona is 17th in MLB, slugging .408.

The Diamondbacks are 13th in the majors with a .250 batting average.

Arizona has the No. 14 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Diamondbacks are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.324).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 233 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Texas is third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .337 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rangers rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Pfaadt (3-9) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 5.72 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Pfaadt has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Pfaadt will try to record his 13th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

In three of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will hand the ball to Scherzer (13-6) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Scherzer has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/21/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Jordan Montgomery 10/30/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Pfaadt Max Scherzer 10/31/2023 Rangers - Home - - 11/1/2023 Rangers - Home - -

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Max Scherzer Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - - 11/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

