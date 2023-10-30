Should you bet on Davante Adams finding his way into the end zone in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Davante Adams score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Adams has 46 receptions on 71 targets, with a team-best 528 yards receiving (75.4 per game) and three TDs.

Adams has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Davante Adams Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 8 6 84 1 Week 3 Steelers 20 13 172 2 Week 4 @Chargers 13 8 75 0 Week 5 Packers 4 4 45 0 Week 6 Patriots 5 2 29 0 Week 7 @Bears 12 7 57 0

