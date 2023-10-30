The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, square off versus the Orlando Magic on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 132-127 loss against the Kings, Russell put up 17 points and nine assists.

Below we will look at Russell's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-120)

Over 13.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-154)

Over 2.5 (-154) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+114)

Over 6.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-179)

Looking to bet on one or more of Russell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 114 points per contest last year made the Magic the 15th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Magic were seventh in the NBA last year, giving up 42 per game.

The Magic allowed 25.9 assists per contest last season (19th in the league).

Giving up 13 made three-pointers per game last season, the Magic were 25th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 33 18 1 6 4 2 0 2/3/2023 38 29 10 6 6 1 2 11/16/2022 32 11 3 6 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.