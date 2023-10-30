The Anaheim Ducks, Cam Fowler among them, meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. If you're considering a wager on Fowler against the Penguins, we have plenty of info to help.

Cam Fowler vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Fowler has averaged 24:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In one of eight games this year, Fowler has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Fowler has tallied point in two of eight games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Fowler has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Fowler's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Fowler having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins are giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 8 Games 2 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

