In the Week 8 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Brandon Bolden score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Bolden will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Brandon Bolden score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a TD)

Last year, Bolden rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries (5.1 ypg).

He scored zero rushing touchdowns in eight games last season.

In one of eight games last season, he had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Brandon Bolden Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 3 7 0 2 21 1 Week 3 @Titans 3 17 0 2 4 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 1 5 0 3 29 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 16 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 17 49ers 8 32 0 0 0 0

Rep Brandon Bolden with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.