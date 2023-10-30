Will Brandon Bolden Score a Touchdown Against the Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 8?
In the Week 8 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Brandon Bolden score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Brandon Bolden score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a TD)
- Last year, Bolden rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries (5.1 ypg).
- He scored zero rushing touchdowns in eight games last season.
- In one of eight games last season, he had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.
Brandon Bolden Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|3
|7
|0
|2
|21
|1
|Week 3
|@Titans
|3
|17
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|1
|5
|0
|3
|29
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|8
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
