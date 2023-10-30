Austin Reaves and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face off versus the Orlando Magic on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 29, Reaves put up five points in a 132-127 loss versus the Kings.

If you'd like to place a wager on Reaves' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+102)

Over 12.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+102)

Over 3.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Over 3.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114 points per game last year made the Magic the 15th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Magic were the seventh-ranked squad in the league last season, allowing 42 boards per game.

Allowing an average of 25.9 assists last season, the Magic were the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 13 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Magic were 25th in the NBA in that category.

Austin Reaves vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 30 35 6 6 1 0 0 12/27/2022 26 8 3 5 2 0 1

