Will Austin Hooper find his way into the end zone when the Las Vegas Raiders and the Detroit Lions come together in Week 8 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hooper will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Austin Hooper score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Hooper has added 10 receptions for 99 yards this season. He has been targeted 11 times.

Hooper does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Austin Hooper Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 1 1 20 0 Week 2 @Bills 2 2 20 0 Week 4 @Chargers 2 1 11 0 Week 5 Packers 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Bears 2 2 18 0

Rep Austin Hooper with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.