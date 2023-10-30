Austin Hooper will be up against the ninth-worst passing defense in the league when his Las Vegas Raiders take on the Detroit Lions in Week 8, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Hooper has amassed 99 receiving yards (16.5 per game), reeling in 10 balls on 11 targets.

Hooper vs. the Lions

Hooper vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 53 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 53 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Lions have conceded a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

Detroit has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Lions is allowing 240.6 yards per game this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Lions have the No. 25 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 11 this season (1.6 per game).

Austin Hooper Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-118)

Hooper Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Hooper has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (three of six).

Hooper has been targeted on 11 of his team's 241 passing attempts this season (4.6% target share).

He averages nine yards per target this season (99 yards on 11 targets).

Having played six games this season, Hooper has not tallied a TD reception.

Hooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

