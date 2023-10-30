The Los Angeles Lakers, with Anthony Davis, take on the Orlando Magic at 10:30 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 132-127 loss to the Kings (his last action) Davis posted 30 points, 16 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Davis' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-108)

Over 24.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-120)

Over 12.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Over 2.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-106)

Looking to bet on one or more of Davis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Magic gave up 114 points per game last season, 15th in the NBA.

The Magic allowed 42 rebounds on average last year, seventh in the NBA.

The Magic allowed 25.9 assists per game last season (19th in the league).

The Magic gave up 13 made 3-pointers per game last year, 25th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Davis vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 34 15 11 1 0 4 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.