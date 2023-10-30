Adam Henrique will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins play at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Henrique against the Penguins, we have plenty of info to help.

Adam Henrique vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Henrique has averaged 13:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Henrique has scored a goal in one of seven games this year.

Henrique has a point in three of seven games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Henrique has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of seven games played.

Henrique's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Henrique going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Henrique Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 7 Games 2 4 Points 3 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

