Should you bet on Adam Henrique to light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Henrique stats and insights

  • Henrique has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.
  • Henrique has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

