When the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns square off in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Zach Charbonnet find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Zach Charbonnet score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Charbonnet has rushed for 109 yards on 23 carries (21.8 yards per game).

Charbonnet also helps out in the passing game, catching six passes for 36 yards (7.2 ypg).

Charbonnet has not reached the end zone on the ground once in five games.

Zach Charbonnet Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 5 0 2 14 0

