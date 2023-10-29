Will Zach Charbonnet Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zach Charbonnet was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 8 contest against the Cleveland Browns starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Charbonnet's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Charbonnet has season stats which include 109 rushing yards on 23 carries (4.7 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus six receptions on nine targets for 36 yards.
Zach Charbonnet Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There are two other running backs on the injury report for the Seahawks this week:
- Kenneth Walker III (DNP/calf): 109 Rush Att; 450 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 13 Rec; 106 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Kenny McIntosh (LP/knee): 109 Rush Att; 450 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 13 Rec; 106 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Charbonnet 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|23
|109
|0
|4.7
|9
|6
|36
|0
Charbonnet Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|4
|16
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|9
|46
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|5
|31
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|2
|5
|0
|2
|14
|0
