Zach Charbonnet was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 8 contest against the Cleveland Browns starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Charbonnet's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Charbonnet has season stats which include 109 rushing yards on 23 carries (4.7 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus six receptions on nine targets for 36 yards.

Zach Charbonnet Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There are two other running backs on the injury report for the Seahawks this week: Kenneth Walker III (DNP/calf): 109 Rush Att; 450 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 13 Rec; 106 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Kenny McIntosh (LP/knee): 109 Rush Att; 450 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 13 Rec; 106 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Charbonnet 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 23 109 0 4.7 9 6 36 0

Charbonnet Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 5 0 2 14 0

