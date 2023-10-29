All of Tyler Lockett's stats can be found below.

Lockett's season stats include 289 yards on 27 receptions (10.7 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 40 times.

Tyler Lockett Injury Status: Questionable (FP)

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Seahawks have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Noah Fant (LP/toe): 12 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs D'Wayne Eskridge (FP/knee): 12 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Lockett 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 40 27 289 62 2 10.7

Lockett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 38 0

