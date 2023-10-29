Will Tyler Higbee cash his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Rams clash with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a TD)

Higbee has chipped in with 21 receptions for 241 yards this season. He has been targeted 35 times.

Higbee, in seven games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Tyler Higbee Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3 3 49 0 Week 2 49ers 7 3 12 0 Week 3 @Bengals 5 5 71 0 Week 4 @Colts 11 5 64 0 Week 5 Eagles 3 2 20 0 Week 6 Cardinals 3 2 18 0 Week 7 Steelers 3 1 7 0

