Will Tyler Higbee Score a Touchdown Against the Cowboys in Week 8?
Will Tyler Higbee cash his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Rams clash with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.
Will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown against the Cowboys?
Odds to score a TD this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a TD)
- Higbee has chipped in with 21 receptions for 241 yards this season. He has been targeted 35 times.
- Higbee, in seven games this season, has zero TD receptions.
Tyler Higbee Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|3
|3
|49
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|7
|3
|12
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|5
|5
|71
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|11
|5
|64
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|3
|1
|7
|0
