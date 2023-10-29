Tyler Higbee will be up against the third-best passing defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Rams play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Higbee's 21 catches (on 35 targets) have netted him 241 yards (to average 34.4 per game).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Higbee and the Rams with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Higbee vs. the Cowboys

Higbee vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD No player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Dallas in the 2023 season.

Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 177 passing yards the Cowboys concede per game makes them the third-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Cowboys' defense ranks 10th in the NFL by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (eight total passing TDs).

Watch Rams vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Rams Player Previews

Tyler Higbee Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Higbee with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Higbee Receiving Insights

Higbee, in three of seven games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Higbee has received 13.7% of his team's 256 passing attempts this season (35 targets).

He is averaging 6.9 yards per target (80th in league play), picking up 241 yards on 35 passes thrown his way.

Higbee, in seven games this season, has zero TD receptions.

With three red zone targets, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Higbee's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 TAR / 5 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/25/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 5 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.