Will Tutu Atwell pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Tutu Atwell score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a TD)

Atwell has caught 26 passes on 43 targets for 340 yards and three TDs, averaging 48.6 yards per game.

Atwell has tallied a touchdown catch in three of seven games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Tutu Atwell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 8 6 119 0 Week 2 49ers 9 7 77 0 Week 3 @Bengals 9 4 50 1 Week 4 @Colts 9 5 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 5 2 9 1 Week 6 Cardinals 1 1 30 0 Week 7 Steelers 2 1 31 1

