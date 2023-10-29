Tutu Atwell has a tough matchup when his Los Angeles Rams face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Cowboys allow 177 passing yards per game, third-best in the NFL.

Atwell has 26 grabs on 43 targets for 340 yards and three scores, with an average of 48.6 yards per game.

Atwell vs. the Cowboys

Atwell vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 54 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 54 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Dallas has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 177 passing yards per game given up by the Cowboys defense makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys' defense is ranked 10th in the league with eight passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Rams Player Previews

Tutu Atwell Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Atwell Receiving Insights

Atwell, in three of six games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Atwell has been targeted on 43 of his team's 256 passing attempts this season (16.8% target share).

He is averaging 7.9 yards per target (54th in league play), racking up 340 yards on 43 passes thrown his way.

Atwell has a touchdown catch in three of seven games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 20.0% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With three red zone targets, Atwell has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

Atwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/25/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs

