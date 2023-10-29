Taurean Prince and the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Prince totaled in his previous game, which ended in a 100-95 win against the Suns.

If you'd like to place a wager on Prince's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-114)

Over 8.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-111)

Over 2.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+100)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the league last year, conceding 118.1 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Kings were ninth in the NBA last year, conceding 42.2 per game.

The Kings gave up 26.7 assists per game last year (28th in the league).

The Kings were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Taurean Prince vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 18 8 0 2 1 0 0 1/30/2023 13 3 4 0 1 0 1

