The Seattle Seahawks (4-2) host the Cleveland Browns (4-2) at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The betting trends and insights for the Seahawks and Browns can be found in this article before they match up on Sunday.

Seahawks vs. Browns Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Lumen Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks 3.5 38 -190 +155

Seahawks vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle's contests this year have an average total of 44.8, 6.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Seahawks have covered the spread four times in six games with a set spread.

The Seahawks have won 75% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-1).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Seattle has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Cleveland Browns

The Browns and their opponents have scored more than 38 combined points twice this season.

The average over/under for Cleveland's matchups this season is 39.5, 1.5 more points than this game's point total.

The Browns have covered the spread three times over six games with a set spread.

The Browns have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and won that game.

Seahawks vs. Browns Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Seahawks 24 15 19.7 8 44.8 3 6 Browns 22.3 19 19.2 6 39.5 2 6

Seahawks vs. Browns Betting Insights & Trends

Seahawks

Seattle has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

Seattle's past three contests have not hit the over.

The Seahawks have scored 26 more points than their opponents this season (4.3 per game), and the Browns have scored only 19 more points than their opponents (3.1 per game).

Browns

Cleveland has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

The Browns have gone over the total once in their past three contests.

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 43.7 46 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 25 24.7 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.5 39.8 39 Implied Team Total AVG 21.3 21.5 21 ATS Record 3-3-0 3-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-1 0-3-1 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-1 0-0

