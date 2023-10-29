The Cleveland Browns (4-2) are 3.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the Seattle Seahawks (4-2). The contest's over/under is listed at 38.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Seahawks can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Browns. The betting trends and insights for the Browns can be found in this article before they meet the Seahawks.

Seahawks vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle Moneyline Cleveland Moneyline BetMGM Seahawks (-3.5) 38 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Seahawks (-3.5) 37.5 -186 +156 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Seattle vs. Cleveland Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

Seahawks vs. Browns Betting Insights

Seattle's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

The Seahawks have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this year.

Two of Seattle's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Against the spread, Cleveland is 3-3-0 this year.

The Browns are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.

A pair of Cleveland six games in 2023 have hit the over.

Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Noah Fant - - - - 17.5 (-111) - D.K. Metcalf - - - - 53.5 (-118) - Geno Smith 223.5 (-115) 1.5 (+130) 13.5 (-110) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

