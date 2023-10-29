Entering this week's action, the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) have 12 players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Cleveland Browns (4-2) on Sunday, October 29 at Lumen Field, with kick-off at 4:05 PM .

The Seahawks took on the Arizona Cardinals in their last game, winning 20-10.

Their last time out, the Browns won 39-38 over the Indianapolis Colts.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Kenneth Walker III RB Calf Did Not Participate In Practice
D'Wayne Eskridge WR Knee Full Participation In Practice
Evan Brown C Hip Limited Participation In Practice
Phil Haynes OG Calf Doubtful
Bobby Wagner LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice
Jordyn Brooks LB Calf Limited Participation In Practice
Jamal Adams SS Rest Questionable
Tyler Lockett WR Hamstring Questionable
Noah Fant TE Toe Limited Participation In Practice
Zach Charbonnet RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice
Austin Faoliu NT Knee Out
Kenny McIntosh RB Knee Out

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Kareem Hunt RB Thigh Did Not Participate In Practice
Deshaun Watson QB Right shoulder Out
Jerome Ford RB Ankle Questionable
Harrison Bryant TE Hip Full Participation In Practice
Marquise Goodwin WR Back Questionable
Tony Fields II LB Hip Full Participation In Practice
Alex Wright DE Head Full Participation In Practice
Anthony Walker LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE Ribs Limited Participation In Practice
Sione Takitaki LB Hamstring Questionable
Amari Cooper WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Foot Questionable
David Njoku TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info

Seahawks Season Insights

  • The Seahawks are putting up 330.2 yards per game on offense (15th in NFL), and they rank 12th on defense with 322.2 yards allowed per game.
  • The Seahawks are putting up 24 points per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 12th, surrendering 19.7 points per game.
  • The Seahawks are putting up 224.2 passing yards per game on offense (13th in the NFL), and they rank 21st defensively with 235 passing yards allowed per game.
  • Seattle is averaging 106 rushing yards per game on offense this year (20th in NFL), and is surrendering 87.2 rushing yards per game (sixth) on the defensive side of the ball.
  • The Seahawks have the 14th-ranked turnover margin in the league at +1, forcing seven turnovers (22nd in NFL) while turning it over six times (fourth in NFL).

Seahawks vs. Browns Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Seahawks (-190), Browns (+155)
  • Total: 37.5 points

