The Seattle Seahawks (4-2) square off against the Cleveland Browns (4-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 38.5 in the contest.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Seahawks squaring off against the Browns, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Seahawks-Browns matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Browns vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Seahawks have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Browns have been winning two times, have been behind three times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In six games this year, the Seahawks have won the second quarter two times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

Seattle's offense is averaging six points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Browns have won the second quarter in four games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In six games this year, the Seahawks have been outscored in the third quarter two times and outscored their opponent four times.

Offensively, Seattle is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this year. It is giving up four points on average in the third quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

The Seahawks have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.8 points on average in that quarter.

The Browns have won the fourth quarter in three games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in three games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 8 In-Game Primers

Seahawks vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Seahawks have led three times (2-1 in those games) and have trailed three times (2-1).

The Browns have been winning three times (2-1 in those games) and have trailed three times (2-1) at the conclusion of the first half.

2nd Half

In six games this season, the Seahawks have won the second half two times (2-0 record in those games), been outscored three times (2-1), and tied one time (0-1).

Seattle's offense is averaging nine points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 11.8 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games, and they've been outscored in the second half in two games.

Rep the Seahawks or the Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.