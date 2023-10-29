The Seattle Seahawks (4-2) play the Cleveland Browns (4-2) at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 29, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Seahawks vs. Browns?

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line is much more favorable to the Browns compared to the BetMGM line, a 10.9 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Browns.

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Seahawks a 64.3% chance to win.

The Seahawks have won 75% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-1).

Seattle is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter.

The Browns have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won twice.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and won that game.

Other Week 8 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cleveland (+3.5)



Cleveland (+3.5) The Seahawks have registered a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Seattle has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Browns have covered the spread in a game three times this season (3-3-0).

Cleveland is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37.5)



Over (37.5) Between them, these two teams average 8.8 more points per game (46.3) than this matchup's total (37.5).

The Seahawks and the Browns have seen their opponents average a combined 1.4 more points per game than the point total of 37.5 set for this game.

Seattle has gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

The Browns have hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

Geno Smith Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 231.8 7 8.7 0

Phillip Walker Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 185 0 2 0

