MWC opponents will clash when the San Jose State Spartans (3-5) meet the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-6). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on San Jose State vs. Hawaii? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is San Jose State vs. Hawaii?

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: San Jose State 37, Hawaii 25

San Jose State 37, Hawaii 25 San Jose State has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Spartans have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.

Hawaii has been the underdog in five games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Rainbow Warriors have not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Spartans' implied win probability is 78.9%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Jose State (-10.5)



San Jose State (-10.5) San Jose State has played seven games, posting five wins against the spread.

Hawaii has one win against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Rainbow Warriors have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the San Jose State vs. Hawaii matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (57.5)



Over (57.5) This season, six of San Jose State's eight games have gone over Sunday's over/under of 57.5 points.

In the Hawaii's eight games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Sunday's over/under of 57.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 56.3 points per game, 1.2 points fewer than the over/under of 57.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

San Jose State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.5 55.5 59 Implied Total AVG 34.6 32 36.5 ATS Record 5-2-0 1-2-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

Hawaii

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.6 53.8 60.4 Implied Total AVG 34.7 29 39 ATS Record 1-5-1 0-2-1 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.