Rui Hachimura could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Sacramento Kings.

Hachimura, in his last showing, had seven points in a 100-95 win over the Suns.

With prop bets available for Hachimura, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-128)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 118.1 points per game last year made the Kings the 25th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Kings gave up 42.2 rebounds per game last year, ninth in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Kings were 28th in the league defensively last year, allowing 26.7 per contest.

The Kings were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.5 makes per contest.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 27 21 5 4 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.