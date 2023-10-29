Will Royce Freeman Score a Touchdown Against the Cowboys in Week 8?
Will Royce Freeman score a touchdown when the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys meet in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.
Will Royce Freeman score a touchdown against the Cowboys?
Odds to score a TD this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a TD)
- Freeman has rushed for 66 yards (22 per game) on 12 carries.
- In one game, Freeman has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Royce Freeman Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 7
|Steelers
|12
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
