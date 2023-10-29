The Dallas Cowboys (4-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) meet at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The betting insights and trends for the Cowboys and Rams can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Rams vs. Cowboys Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 6.5 45.5 -275 +220

Rams vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams and their opponents have scored more than 45.5 combined points twice this season.

Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 46.1, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Rams have put together a 3-2-2 record against the spread this year.

This season, the Rams have been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has an average point total of 44.2 in their outings this year, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys are 4-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 80% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, Dallas has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Cowboys vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 25.7 12 16.7 2 44.2 1 6 Rams 22.1 11 20.1 17 46.1 2 7

Rams vs. Cowboys Betting Insights & Trends

Rams

Los Angeles has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.

The Rams have not gone over the total in their past three contests.

The Cowboys have 54 more points than their opponents this season (nine per game), and the Rams have scored just 14 more points than their opponents (two per game).

Cowboys

Dallas has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.

Dallas has hit the over once in its past three contests.

The Cowboys have scored 54 more points than their opponents this season (nine per game), and the Rams have scored just 14 more points than their opponents (two per game).

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.1 47 45 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 26.3 24 ATS Record 3-2-2 1-2-1 2-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-2 1-1

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 40.8 45.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.2 24.5 25.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

