Rams vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Dallas Cowboys (4-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) meet at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
The betting insights and trends for the Cowboys and Rams can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
Rams vs. Cowboys Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Cowboys
|6.5
|45.5
|-275
|+220
Rams vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats
Los Angeles Rams
- The Rams and their opponents have scored more than 45.5 combined points twice this season.
- Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 46.1, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Rams have put together a 3-2-2 record against the spread this year.
- This season, the Rams have been the underdog four times and won one of those games.
- Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.
Dallas Cowboys
- Dallas has an average point total of 44.2 in their outings this year, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Cowboys are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys are 4-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 80% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, Dallas has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
Cowboys vs. Rams Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Cowboys
|25.7
|12
|16.7
|2
|44.2
|1
|6
|Rams
|22.1
|11
|20.1
|17
|46.1
|2
|7
Rams vs. Cowboys Betting Insights & Trends
Rams
- Los Angeles has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.
- The Rams have not gone over the total in their past three contests.
- The Cowboys have 54 more points than their opponents this season (nine per game), and the Rams have scored just 14 more points than their opponents (two per game).
Cowboys
- Dallas has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.
- Dallas has hit the over once in its past three contests.
- The Cowboys have scored 54 more points than their opponents this season (nine per game), and the Rams have scored just 14 more points than their opponents (two per game).
Rams Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.1
|47
|45
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.3
|26.3
|24
|ATS Record
|3-2-2
|1-2-1
|2-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|2-5-0
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
Cowboys Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.2
|40.8
|45.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.2
|24.5
|25.5
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|2-0
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
