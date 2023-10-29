According to oddsmakers, the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the Los Angeles Rams (3-4). This contest has a listed total of 45.5 points.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Cowboys can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Rams. The Rams' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play the Cowboys.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-6.5) 45.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-6.5) 45.5 -260 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

Los Angeles vs. Dallas Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rams vs. Cowboys Betting Insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread three times in seven games.

The Rams are winless ATS (0-0-1) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year.

Los Angeles has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this season.

Dallas has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or more this year.

Dallas games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (50%).

Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Cooper Kupp - - - - 85.5 (-115) - Tyler Higbee - - - - 23.5 (-118) - Matthew Stafford 254.5 (-115) 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (-125) - - - Tutu Atwell - - - - 23.5 (-115) - Puka Nacua - - - - 76.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.