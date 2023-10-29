Rams vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
According to oddsmakers, the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the Los Angeles Rams (3-4). This contest has a listed total of 45.5 points.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Cowboys can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Rams. The Rams' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play the Cowboys.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Rams vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-6.5)
|45.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-6.5)
|45.5
|-260
|+215
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 8 Odds
- Click here for Bengals vs 49ers
- Click here for Browns vs Seahawks
- Click here for Falcons vs Titans
- Click here for Raiders vs Lions
- Click here for Eagles vs Commanders
Los Angeles vs. Dallas Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rams vs. Cowboys Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has covered the spread three times in seven games.
- The Rams are winless ATS (0-0-1) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year.
- Los Angeles has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this season.
- Dallas has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or more this year.
- Dallas games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (50%).
Rams Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Cooper Kupp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|85.5 (-115)
|-
|Tyler Higbee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23.5 (-118)
|-
|Matthew Stafford
|254.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+110)
|2.5 (-125)
|-
|-
|-
|Tutu Atwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23.5 (-115)
|-
|Puka Nacua
|-
|-
|-
|-
|76.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.