The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) visit the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Rams

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

Rams Insights

The Rams score 22.1 points per game, 5.4 more than the Cowboys allow (16.7).

The Rams collect 76.4 more yards per game (365.1) than the Cowboys allow (288.7).

This year Los Angeles averages 112 yards per game on the ground, 0.3 more yards than Dallas allows (111.7).

The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 12 takeaways.

Rams Away Performance

On the road, the Rams score 25 points per game and concede 18.3. That's more than they score overall (22.1), but less than they allow (20.1).

On the road, the Rams accumulate 395 yards per game and give up 272.7. That's more than they gain overall (365.1), and less than they allow (326).

Los Angeles' average yards passing in road games (286) is higher than its overall average (253.1). And its average yards allowed on the road (177.7) is lower than overall (209).

The Rams' average rushing yards gained (109) and conceded (95) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 112 and 117, respectively.

The Rams' third-down percentages on offense (41.9%) and defense (27.8%) in away games are both lower than their overall numbers of 44.4% and 38.5%, respectively.

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Philadelphia L 23-14 FOX 10/15/2023 Arizona W 26-9 FOX 10/22/2023 Pittsburgh L 24-17 FOX 10/29/2023 at Dallas - FOX 11/5/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 11/19/2023 Seattle - CBS 11/26/2023 at Arizona - FOX

