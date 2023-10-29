How to Watch Rams vs. Cowboys on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:57 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) visit the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Rams
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
Rams Insights
- The Rams score 22.1 points per game, 5.4 more than the Cowboys allow (16.7).
- The Rams collect 76.4 more yards per game (365.1) than the Cowboys allow (288.7).
- This year Los Angeles averages 112 yards per game on the ground, 0.3 more yards than Dallas allows (111.7).
- The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 12 takeaways.
Rams Away Performance
- On the road, the Rams score 25 points per game and concede 18.3. That's more than they score overall (22.1), but less than they allow (20.1).
- On the road, the Rams accumulate 395 yards per game and give up 272.7. That's more than they gain overall (365.1), and less than they allow (326).
- Los Angeles' average yards passing in road games (286) is higher than its overall average (253.1). And its average yards allowed on the road (177.7) is lower than overall (209).
- The Rams' average rushing yards gained (109) and conceded (95) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 112 and 117, respectively.
- The Rams' third-down percentages on offense (41.9%) and defense (27.8%) in away games are both lower than their overall numbers of 44.4% and 38.5%, respectively.
Rams Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|Philadelphia
|L 23-14
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Arizona
|W 26-9
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 24-17
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Seattle
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Arizona
|-
|FOX
