Going into their game against the Dallas Cowboys (4-2), the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) will be keeping their eye on nine players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 29 at AT&T Stadium.

Last time out, the Rams lost 24-17 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In their most recent outing, the Cowboys won 20-17 over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Questionable Hunter Long TE Hamstring Out Ernest Jones LB Knee Questionable Russ Yeast DB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Larrell Murchison DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Rob Havenstein OT Calf Questionable Byron Young OLB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyron Smith OT Neck Questionable Juanyeh Thomas S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Rams vs. Cowboys Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: FOX

FOX

Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rams Season Insights

With 365.1 total yards per game on offense, the Rams rank sixth in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 13th, surrendering 326 total yards per game.

The Rams rank 16th in the NFL with 22.1 points per game on offense, and they rank 14th with 20.1 points given up per contest on defense.

The Rams are posting 253.1 passing yards per game on offense this season (seventh-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 209 passing yards per contest (11th-ranked) on defense.

In terms of rushing, Los Angeles ranks 15th in the NFL on offense (112 rushing yards per game) and 20th on defense (117 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Rams sport a -2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 18th in the NFL.

Rams vs. Cowboys Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-7)

Cowboys (-7) Moneyline: Cowboys (-350), Rams (+260)

Cowboys (-350), Rams (+260) Total: 45.5 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.