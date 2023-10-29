Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams meet the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at AT&T Stadium.

Trying to place player prop bets? Several of the most prolific contributors for the Cowboys and the Rams will have player props on the table for this contest.

Cooper Kupp Touchdown Odds

Kupp Odds to Score First TD: +950

Kupp Odds to Score Anytime TD: +340

Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds

Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +370

Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +145

More Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Cooper Kupp - - 85.5 (-113) Tyler Higbee - - 22.5 (-113) Matthew Stafford 256.5 (-113) - - Darrell Henderson - 45.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) Tutu Atwell - - 25.5 (-113) Puka Nacua - - 76.5 (-113)

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 34.5 (-113) Jake Ferguson - - 29.5 (-113) Michael Gallup - - 38.5 (-113) CeeDee Lamb - - 68.5 (-113) Tony Pollard - 66.5 (-113) 23.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 241.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) -

