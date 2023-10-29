Rams vs. Cowboys Player Props & Odds – Week 8
Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams meet the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at AT&T Stadium.
Trying to place player prop bets? Several of the most prolific contributors for the Cowboys and the Rams will have player props on the table for this contest.
Sign up to bet on the Cowboys-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cooper Kupp Touchdown Odds
- Kupp Odds to Score First TD: +950
- Kupp Odds to Score Anytime TD: +340
Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds
- Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +370
- Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +145
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Rams Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Cooper Kupp
|-
|-
|85.5 (-113)
|Tyler Higbee
|-
|-
|22.5 (-113)
|Matthew Stafford
|256.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Darrell Henderson
|-
|45.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|Tutu Atwell
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Puka Nacua
|-
|-
|76.5 (-113)
More Cowboys Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Brandin Cooks
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Jake Ferguson
|-
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|Michael Gallup
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|CeeDee Lamb
|-
|-
|68.5 (-113)
|Tony Pollard
|-
|66.5 (-113)
|23.5 (-113)
|Dak Prescott
|241.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
|-
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.