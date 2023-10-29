Our computer model predicts a win for the Dallas Cowboys when they play the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

Watch the Rams in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Defensively, the Cowboys have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best by surrendering just 288.7 yards per game. They rank 16th on offense (329.8 yards per game). With 365.1 total yards per game on offense, the Rams rank sixth in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 13th, giving up 326 total yards per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Rams vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Cowboys by 6.5) Under (45.5) Cowboys 24, Rams 18

Place your bets on the Cowboys-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rams Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Rams based on the moneyline is 31.2%.

Los Angeles is 3-2-2 ATS this season.

The Rams have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

This season, games featuring Los Angeles have hit the over twice.

The average total points scored in Rams games this year (45.5) is 0.6 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cowboys Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Dallas has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Cowboys have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Dallas and its opponent have combined to go over the point total three out of six times this season.

Cowboys games this season have posted an average total of 44.2, which is 1.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rams vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 25.7 16.7 34 6.5 21.5 21.8 Los Angeles 22.1 20.1 20 21.5 25 18.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.