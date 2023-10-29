The Dallas Cowboys (4-2) play the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under for the outing is 45.5 points.

Planning to watch this week's game between the Cowboys and the Rams and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting insight you need in the piece below.

Rams vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Rams have had the lead three times, have been behind one time, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Cowboys have been winning two times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Rams have won the second quarter in three games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Cowboys have won the second quarter in three games and have been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.8 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

The Cowboys have won the third quarter in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Dallas is averaging 3.7 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this year. It is giving up 1.7 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Digging into scoring in the fourth quarter, the Rams have outscored their opponent in that quarter in three games and have lost that quarter in four games.

The Cowboys have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in two games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 5.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 4.7 points on average in that quarter.

Rams vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Rams have led two times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up two times at the end of the first half this season.

The Cowboys have led after the first half in two games (2-0 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in three games (1-2), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

The Rams have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season (2-0 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in five games (1-4).

The Cowboys have won the second half in three games this season, been outscored in the second half in two games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.2 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.3 points on average in the second half.

