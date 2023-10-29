In the Week 8 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Chicago Bears at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Quentin Johnston score a touchdown? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Quentin Johnston score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnston's 15 targets have led to seven catches for 64 yards (10.7 per game).

Having played six games this season, Johnston has not tallied a TD reception.

Quentin Johnston Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 9 0 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 3 2 10 0 Week 4 Raiders 3 1 18 0 Week 6 Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 20 0

