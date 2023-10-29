With the Los Angeles Rams playing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Puka Nacua a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Puka Nacua score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Nacua's 752 yards receiving (107.4 per game) top the Rams. He has been targeted 82 times, and has 58 receptions plus two TDs.

Nacua has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Puka Nacua Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7 5 72 0 Week 4 @Colts 10 9 163 1 Week 5 Eagles 11 7 71 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 4 26 0 Week 7 Steelers 12 8 154 0

